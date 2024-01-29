Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed or took videos of an incident of animal cruelty in Killarney to come forward.

On January 22nd between 3pm and 6.30pm a horse, which is described by Gardaí as being malnourished and in poor condition, was seen being hit in Pinewood Estate in Killarney.

This horse had been in the green area for some time and Gardaí say other acts of cruelty were also carried out on the animal; the horse died on January 22nd.

Sergeant Linda Brosnan says a suspect has been identified.

She says Gardaí are aware there are videos of this alleged incident of animal cruelty being shared on social media.

Sergeant Linda Brosnan is appealing to whoever took these videos to contact Gardaí to help being charges against the culprit:

Killarney Garda Station can be contacted on 064 667 1160.