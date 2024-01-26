Gardaí investigating alleged animal cruelty in Killarney

Gardaí are investigating reports of alleged animal cruelty in Killarney.

Kerry County Council says it’s liaising with gardaí in this matter.

Advertisement

The animal protection and welfare organisation – the Kerry SPCA - is also aware of the situation.

Radio Kerry understands the claims relate to the alleged mistreatment of horses and dogs.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of an alleged incident involving animals at a domestic premises in Killarney which occurred on Monday.

Advertisement

They say investigations are ongoing.