Advertisement
Sport

2000 Guineas won by Notable Speech

May 4, 2024 16:19 By radiokerrysport
2000 Guineas won by Notable Speech
Share this article

16/1 shot Notable Speech claimed the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The 3-year-old, with William Buick on board, beat the favourite City of Troy, trained by Aidan O'Brien, in the first classic of the year.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wilson into final of World Championship
Advertisement
Wexford beat Galway in Leinster Hurling Championship
Jack Kennedy crowned Champion Jockey
Advertisement

Recommended

Wilson into final of World Championship
Celtic go 6 clear
Wexford beat Galway in Leinster Hurling Championship
Ireland South MEP says forced labour goods ban is good news
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus