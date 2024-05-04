2000 Guineas won by Notable Speech

16/1 shot Notable Speech claimed the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
The 3-year-old, with William Buick on board, beat the favourite City of Troy, trained by Aidan O'Brien, in the first classic of the year.
