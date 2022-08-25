Advertisement
Gardaí investigating two separate assaults in Tralee

Aug 25, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating two separate assaults in Tralee
Gardaí are investigating two separate assaults that are said to have occurred in Tralee.

A young man is alleged to have been assaulted in one incident, while it’s understood a teenage girl was subjected to a serious sexual assault in the town.

Both incidents occurred within days of each other.

Gardaí confirmed they’re investigating an assault on a man in his 20s that is reported to have occurred in The Square, Tralee, at approximately 2:40am on Sunday (21st August).

The young man was injured, but didn’t require medical attention.

A video purporting a man being assaulted is circulating on social media, however, Gardaí didn’t confirm if this footage is of the same assault.

Meanwhile in a differnet incident, Gardaí are also investigating an alleged assault that's reported to have occurred in the town park late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

A small section of the park behind Siamsa Tire was cordoned off yesterday morning and forensic officers from the Gardai were seen removing evidence from the area.

The Irish Independent is reporting that Gardaí fear a teenage girl was subjected to ‘an ambush style attack’ while walking home.

Investigations in both cases are ongoing.

