Gardaí investigate unprovoked assault in Killarney

Gardaí in Killarney are investigating an unprovoked assault which occurred in the town over the weekend.

A man was walking home from a night out, when he was set upon by another male and assaulted, leaving him with minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Pinewood area between 12 midnight on Saturday night and 2am Sunday morning, to contact them if they noticed anything suspicious.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Tralee are looking for the public's help in their investigations into a burglary in Tralee.

A container located on a site near the MTU campus was broken into, and a quantity of tools were stolen.

Anyone who was in this vicinity either late on Wednesday night, or early last Thursday morning, and who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station.