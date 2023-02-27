Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigate another cattle theft in North Kerry as six animals are stolen in Ballyduff

Feb 27, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigate another cattle theft in North Kerry as six animals are stolen in Ballyduff Gardaí investigate another cattle theft in North Kerry as six animals are stolen in Ballyduff
Share this article

Gardaí in Listowel are looking for the public's help in tracking down thieves who stole six cattle from a property in North Kerry.

The incident happened in the early hours of February 13, when the cattle were taken from Ardcullen Marshes in Ballyduff.

This was the latest in a spate of cattle thefts from the county, which the ICMSA believes may be linked to illegal hunting gangs.

Advertisement

Gardai are also investigating the possibility that the Ballyduff incident may be connected to the theft of a cattle box from Lisduff, Ballyheigue on February 15.

Garda Aidan O'Mahony made this appeal:

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus