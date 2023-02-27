Gardaí investigate another cattle theft in North Kerry as six animals are stolen in Ballyduff

Gardaí in Listowel are looking for the public's help in tracking down thieves who stole six cattle from a property in North Kerry.

The incident happened in the early hours of February 13, when the cattle were taken from Ardcullen Marshes in Ballyduff.

This was the latest in a spate of cattle thefts from the county, which the ICMSA believes may be linked to illegal hunting gangs.

Advertisement

Gardai are also investigating the possibility that the Ballyduff incident may be connected to the theft of a cattle box from Lisduff, Ballyheigue on February 15.

Garda Aidan O'Mahony made this appeal:

Advertisement