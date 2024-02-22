Gardaí have over 24 hours before they must charge or release two Kerry men in connection to substantial drugs seizure

Gardaí are continuing to question two men who were arrested last week after an almost €33 million drug seizure.

The men, who are both aged in their 40s, were arrested last week.

After being granted an extension of the period of detention, Gardaí now have just over 26 hours to charge or release the men.

The men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested last Friday after drugs worth an estimated €32.8 million were seized at Cork Port.

Two firearms were also seized arising out of follow up searches in Kerry.

The men are currently being held at garda stations in the county under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, under which they can be detained for a maximum of seven days.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Pádraic Powell applied to the district court twice, to have the detention period for the two men extended; both extensions were granted.

Just yesterday Judge David Waters granted an extension of the detention period for 48 hours at a special sitting of Tralee District Court.

This was the final time that the period of detention could be extended.

This means the men will have to be either charged or released before noon tomorrow.