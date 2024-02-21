Gardaí have been granted a further 48 hours to question two Kerry men who were arrested last week after a substantial drugs seizure.

The men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested last Friday after drugs worth an estimated €32.6 million were seized at Cork Port.

The two men, both in their 40s, have been detained in garda stations in the county since Friday.

Two firearms were also seized arising out of follow up searches in Kerry.

The men are currently being held at garda stations in the county under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, under which they can be detained for a maximum of seven days.

For the men to be held for seven days, gardaí must apply for extensions in the District Court.

Both men were brought before Judge David Waters at a special sitting of Tralee District Court this morning.

Judge David Waters ordered that the men may not be named at this juncture.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Pádraic Powell applied to have the detention period for the two men extended for the maximum period of a further 48 hours.

Pádraig O’Connell, solicitor for the first accused, said he was objecting to the state’s application trenchantly.

Judge Waters said he was satisfied that further detention is absolutely necessary, and the investigation is being conducted diligently and expeditiously.

Judge Waters noted the high volume of questions and material that must yet be put to this accused.

Chief Superintendent Powell made the same application for the second accused, who entered court with a significant garda presence, including members of the Armed Support Unit.

Defending this accused, barrister Richard Liston on behalf of John Cashell solicitors, said he was opposing the application.

Upon hearing the evidence from the Chief Superintendent, Judge Waters said this was again, a two-part test.

The first was whether the investigation was being conducted diligently and expeditiously, and he said this was the case.

The second was whether further detention was necessary, and Judge Waters said it was absolutely necessary, given the amount of information with gardaí that must be put to the accused.

Gardaí now have just under 48 hours to decide whether to charge the men, or release them, as they cannot apply for any further extension for questioning.