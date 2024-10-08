Gardaí appeal for witnesses to crash outside Tarbert

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision just outside Tarbert on Sunday evening which left three people in hospital.

The two-vehicle collision happened between Tarbert and Glin on the N69 shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were taken to University Hospital Limerick, and a second man in his 50s was taken to University Hospital Kerry, but none of the three parties’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users or pedestrians on the road between 7:45 and 8:15 that evening and have camera footage to make this available to gardaí.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.