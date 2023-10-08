Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for information following fatal collision in Duagh

Oct 8, 2023 11:23 By radiokerrynews
A teenager has died after an incident involving a car in Kerry.

He was seriously injured in a collision in Duagh village at about 9.50pm last night, and removed to University Hospital Kerry where he later passed away.

The driver, a woman in her early 20s, and three passengers, all in their late teens, were uninjured.

The R555 remains closed this morning for a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 9.30 and 10 o'clock last night to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

