Gardaí are searching for teenage girl missing in Kerry.

16-year-old Destiny Stokes was last seen in Tralee on Friday, February 16th.

She's about 5 foot in height, with long black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.