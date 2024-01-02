Garda checkpoints throughout Kerry to continue in attempt to keep people safe on roads

Gardaí will continue to operate checkpoints around Kerry throughout the year, in an attempt to keep people safe on the county’s roads.

Nine people lost their lives on Kerry roads last year.

Nationally, 184 died in collisions last year, which is a 19% increase on 2022.

Advertisement

Garda John Burke says checkpoints don’t just take place over the festive season and is warning that Gardaí will be operating checkpoints regularly throughout the year.

He has this advice for people to help keep themselves safe while out on Kerry’s roads: