The funeral is to take place today of the man killed in a North Kerry collision.

John Lynch was killed when his motorcycle and a van collided, on the L1015 road from the N69 to Moyvane village.

Mr Lynch, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

John Lynch’s requiem mass takes place this morning at 11.30, at the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane.

Followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.