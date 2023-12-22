Funeral of Kerry woman hears she ensured survival of democracy in Western Europe

The funeral of a Kerry woman has heard she helped to ensure the survival of democracy across western Europe.

The late Maureen Sweeney, nee Flavin, hailed from Knockanure, and passed away this week at the age of 100.

On June 3rd, 1944, the day of her 21st birthday, Maureen, who worked at a weather station in Co Mayo, issued a weather warning which led to the postponement of the D-Day landings.

She forecast an impending storm from the station in Blacksod which supplied weather reports to Britain.

As a result, the Allies delayed their invasion of Normandy by a day; the successful D-Day landings helped secure the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany.

In 2021, she received recognition from the US House of Representatives for her role in the Allies’ victory.

At her funeral this afternoon, Parish Priest the Very Reverand Fr Kevin Hegarty said Maureen was always modest about the part she played.

Very Rev Fr Hegarty said Maureen, who lived in Mayo for much of her life, always stayed true to her roots.