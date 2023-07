Funding will be sought to develop a blueway in Tralee.

Blueways are network of trails running on and alongside lakes, canals and rivers.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris sought an update at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The council says it was not successful in securing funding for this project under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund.

It adds it will continue to source funding opportunities to support the development of a blueway.