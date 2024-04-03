Free recycling event at Tralee mart this Saturday

A series of free recycling events are planned for Kerry.

Three free electrical recycling drop-off days will take place across the county.

The first of these is on this Saturday, the 6th of April - you can drop off any household electrical item at the mart in Tralee, between 10am and 4pm.

This includes any item with a plug or battery, including large electrical appliances, computer equipment, and used batteries and vapes.

Other free electrical recycling days are planned for Ballybunion and Listowel in May and June.