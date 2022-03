An electrical recycling event is taking place at the Mart in Tralee this coming weekend.

The European Recycling Platform is holding a free event for Kerry people to recycle their old, broken and unwanted electrical appliances.

It’ll take place over the course of two days on Friday April 1st and Saturday April 2nd from 10 to 4pm.

Advertisement

Yvonne Holmes from the EPR outlines what items can be recycled:

Â

Advertisement

Â