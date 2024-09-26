Free pop-up pension advice for Kerry businesses

Moneycube.ie is inviting business owners and employees in Kerry to register their interest in receiving one-to-one retirement planning advice.
The Pop-Up Pension Test Centre initiative forms as part of Pensions Awareness Week, which runs until Friday September the 28th.
The team will visit businesses around the country to conduct National Pensions Tests (NPTs) and provide one-to-one information sessions.
Launched to mark the beginning of Pensions Awareness Week, it is designed to gauge people’s readiness to start a pension. It also will test their knowledge of how to track their investments, their readiness for retirement, and their understanding of optimal employee benefits.
The pop-up events can be booked at any time over the coming months across all workplaces in Ireland.
For more information on PAW24, visit pensionsawarenessweek.ie