Free pop-up pension advice for Kerry businesses

Moneycube.ie is inviting business owners and employees in Kerry to register their interest in receiving one-to-one retirement planning advice.

The Pop-Up Pension Test Centre initiative forms as part of Pensions Awareness Week, which runs until Friday September the 28th.

The team will visit businesses around the country to conduct National Pensions Tests (NPTs) and provide one-to-one information sessions.

Advertisement

Launched to mark the beginning of Pensions Awareness Week, it is designed to gauge people’s readiness to start a pension. It also will test their knowledge of how to track their investments, their readiness for retirement, and their understanding of optimal employee benefits.

Pensions Awareness Week is an initiative to raise awareness in Ireland about retirement planning, and help people take charge of their long-term savings. Held annually in September, the roadshow has grown over the last six years. Events include seminars and one on one sessions, to help people to learn about pensions and their savings journey.

The pop-up events can be booked at any time over the coming months across all workplaces in Ireland.

Advertisement

For more information on PAW24, visit pensionsawarenessweek.ie