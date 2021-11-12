Four out of six Kerry LEAs have above national average COVID rate

Four out of Kerry’s six Local Electoral Areas have COVID-19 incidence rates over the national average.

This is according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The figures show that between October 26th and November 8th there were 1,462 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry.

The national incidence rate for the virus is 924 per 100,000 population; four Kerry LEAs have rates above this.

The Kenmare LEA recorded 297 cases in the fortnight for a rate of 1,185.

Castleisland LEA had 198 cases giving it a rate of 1,154.

There were 328 cases in the Tralee LEA to record a rate of 993 and in Killarney LEA the rate is 942 following 279 cases.

Listowel LEA is below the national average with a rate of 872 after 250 cases.

Corca Dhuibhne LEA had 110 cases for a rate of 775.