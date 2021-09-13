Four applications made under Repair and Lease scheme in Kerry this year

Four applications have been made in Kerry under the Repair and Lease scheme this year.

Kerry County Council provided details of applications under the scheme following a motion at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, by its Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Cahill.

The Repair and Lease Scheme was introduced under the Rebuilding Ireland Action Plan to assist property owners in bringing vacant properties back into use as social housing.

Cllr Michael Cahill said there is an urgent need for additional housing in Kerry, and there is also a large amount of vacant and derelict properties in the county's towns and villages.

The Fianna Fáil councillor added the Repair and Lease Scheme would appear to be the ideal vehicle to address both of these issues, and asked the council to provide details of the number of applications made.

In response, Kerry County Council said four applications were made under the Repair and Lease scheme in 2021.

The council said nine applications made in 2020 are still under consideration, but applicants have been unable to provide refurbishment plans and builders' estimates due to Covid restrictions.

The response also stated that five residential units, consisting of four apartments and one four-bedroom property will be delivered this year.

The council added it's considering advertising the scheme again to encourage property owners to make an application, as it's important they're aware of the scheme for it to be successful.

Cllr Michael Cahill also proposed that the council calls on Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, to increase the interest free loan available to property owners to assist with the restoration, from €60,000 to €100,000.

Kerry County Council said the scheme conditions can be a disincentive for applicants, but an interest free loan of €100,000 could result in significant reductions from rents per month.