Former UN peacekeeper from Kerry hopes recent Lebanon ambush isn’t start of more trouble

A former UN peacekeeper from Kerry says he hopes the recent attack on Irish troops in Lebanon isn’t the start of more trouble in the region.

23-year-old Private Sean Rooney from County Donegal died after a convoy travelling to Beirut was attacked on Wednesday night.

22-year-old Private Shane Kearney from Killeagh in County Cork was seriously injured in the same incident, which is currently being investigated.

Former army private and UN peacekeeper in Lebanon, John O’Mahony from Scartaglen, was shot and seriously injured on duty in the country in 1980.

Mr O’Mahony’s colleagues Privates Thomas Barrett and Derek Smallhorne were murdered by the same South Lebanon Army (SLA) gunman, Mahmoud Bazzi, during that attack.

John O’Mahony says the Irish troops there will be watching their backs more since the recent ambush.