Former North Kerry CAMHS patient meets Health Minister

The Minister for Health has met a 21-year-old Listowel man who was on up to six different types of medication while attending North Kerry CAMHS.

Davin Godrey met Minister Stephen Donnelly and Mental Health Junior Minister Mary Butler in Dublin yesterday.

Mr Godrey was on up to six different drugs at the same time despite having no mental health disorder.

Almost two years ago, the independent Maskey report, commissioned by the HSE, found that 46 children who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services between 2016 and 2020, had suffered significant harm as a result of their care; a further 240 South Kerry CAMHS patients were put at risk of harm.

A state compensation scheme was introduced for young people who received inappropriate treatment while attending South Kerry CAMHS.

A random audit from North Kerry CAMHS followed and in response to the results of this examination, the HSE set up a lookback review.

This review has not yet been published.

Davin Godrey, who attended North Kerry CAMHS, says this is the response he got when he met the ministers yesterday.

The Department of Health says, in conjunction with the HSE, it continues to closely monitor developments in relation to CAMHS in North Kerry, including any evolving issues in relation to the State Claims Agency compensation scheme.

It says it's committed to keeping families and young people informed about the process and places any documentation on hse.ie/northkerrycamhsreview

