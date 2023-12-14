Advertisement
Former Listowel Convent will have capacity to house approximately 80 Ukrainians

Dec 14, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
The former Presentation Convent in Listowel will have the capacity to house approximately 80 Ukrainians.

The plans to house people fleeing the war in Ukraine in this historic building were announced in February of this year.

In early February, it was announced that the Department of Integration was examining the former Presentation Convent in Listowel to house people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The building is a protected structure and the department says it’s currently undergoing refurbishment.

It says the Presentation Convent in Listowel has the capacity to house 80 people and it’s expected to be ready to accommodate Ukrainians by the end of the first quarter of next year.

The Department of Integration says a specific opening date isn’t currently available.

