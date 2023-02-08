Advertisement
News

Department of Integration breaks silence on plans for Listowel Convent

Feb 8, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Department of Integration breaks silence on plans for Listowel Convent Department of Integration breaks silence on plans for Listowel Convent
Share this article

The Department of Integration has broken its silence on plans to house refugees in Listowel.

Rumours began to spread last week that a direct provision centre would open in the town shortly to accommodate international protection applicants.

This morning, Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton told Radio Kerry that Kerry County Council has been in negotiations with the Department of Housing and the owner of the Presentation Convent in Listowel.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council is only ever involved in the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees, and not asylum seekers.

Radio Kerry News contacted the Department of Integration last week, and received a response from the Department this afternoon.

It said the Department is currently examining the use of the convent for people fleeing the war in Ukraine, and no further detail is available at this point.

Advertisement

Cllr Thornton says because the convent is a protected structure, a certain process is being followed to make it suitable for accommodation.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus