Former Fianna Fáil TD to run as independent

Feb 9, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrynews
Former Fianna Fáil TD to run as independent
Former Fianna Fáil TD Thomas McEllistrim has confirmed he will contest this summer’s local elections.

The Ballymacelligott man says he’ll run as an independent in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

The 55-year-old served as a TD for nine years and later served as a councillor for the Tralee Electoral Area until he lost his seat five years ago.

He’s a member of arguably the county’s best known Fianna Fáil dynasty.

Thomas McEllistrim’s grandfather and father, both called Tom, served as the party’s deputies for Kerry and later the constituency of Kerry North, for a combined 67 years.

Mr McEllistrim will give an interview on his decision to run as an independent on this morning’s Kerry Today show with Joe McGill between 9-11am.

After the show, this interview will be available as a podcast.

