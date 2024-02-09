Former Fianna Fáil TD says he never approached party for political comeback

Thomas McEllistrim says he never approached Fianna Fáil about making a political comeback.

The former Kerry Fianna Fáil TD has confirmed he'll run as an independent in this summer's county council elections in the Tralee Electoral Area.

In an interview he gave last October, he told The Kerryman that he was considering running in the local elections and said while Fianna Fáil hadn't spoken to him yet, he'd be talking to everybody.

Thomas McEllistrim said he decided to run as an independent and never sent out soundings to Fianna Fáil about possibly standing for them.