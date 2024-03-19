Advertisement
Forensic analysis completed in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure

Mar 19, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Forensic analysis completed in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure
Tralee Court - Radio Kerry News - EH
Tralee District Court has heard forensic analysis has been completed into the seizure of almost €90,000 worth of drugs in North Kerry.

36-year-old Nerijus Turauskas faces three charges in relation to the seizure in Listowel in November.

Mr Turauskas of 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick, appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link recently facing three charges.

It’s alleged that on November 21st last at Gortacrissane, Listowel, Mr Turauskas had cocaine worth €87,500 in his possession, which was seized by Gardaí.

He is also charged with having cocaine in his possession for sale or supply at the same address and date.

Mr Turauskas also faces a charge of possessing €3,870 in cash, while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct, on November 21st at 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that forensic analysis of the seized drugs has been completed.

He said this confirmed the substance as cocaine, with an estimated value of €70,380; the court heard that DPP directions are not yet available in the case.

Judge David Waters said given the higher amount of seized drugs, that he was inclined to refuse jurisdiction and send the matter to a higher court.

He further remanded Mr Turauskas in custody until March 27th, to appear before Tralee District court, for the book of evidence to be served; at which point Judge Waters will assess whether he has jurisdiction in the case.

