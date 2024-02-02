Advertisement
Man further remanded in custody in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure

Feb 2, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Man further remanded in custody in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure
A man has been further remanded in custody in connection seizure of almost €90,000 worth of drugs in North Kerry.

36-year-old Nerijus Turauskas faces three charges in relation to the seizure in Listowel in November.

Mr Turauskas of 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Co.Limerick, appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link in relation to the charges.

It’s alleged that on November 21st last at Gortacrissane, Listowel, Mr Turauskas had cocaine worth €87,500 in his possession, which was seized by Gardaí.

He is also charged with having cocaine in his possession for sale or supply at the same address and date.

Mr Turauskas also faces a charge of possessing €3,870 in cash, while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct, on November 21st at 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Judge David Waters further remanded him to appear before Tralee District Court on February the 14th.

