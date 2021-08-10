Fixed charge penalty notice probe investigation sees Gardaí interviewed

Up to 13 gardai were interviewed in Limerick as part of an investigation into the alleged 'squaring away' of fixed charge penalty notices and related court summonses.

They were not arrested and presented at a Limerick Garda station by appointment before being interviewed under caution.

When asked about yesterday’s questioning of gardai in Limerick, a spokeswoman for Garda headquarters said it “does not comment on on-going investigations”.

Allegations are being investigated against members serving in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Kerry, Wicklow, Galway, Waterford, as well as the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The probe is being led by the Dublin-based Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A number of civilians have also been interviewed.

A high ranking Garda suspected of directing lower rank members to cancel fixed charge notices was questioned by appointment at a solicitors office, last week.

An informed source said it is likely that more high-ranking gardai will be questioned.

Four serving gardai and a retired Superintendent have been charged and are awaiting trial on a total of 42 counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice as part of the investigation.