Five French naval vessels currently sailing along Kerry coast

May 27, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
You may be able to catch a glimpse of five French naval vessels which are currently sailing along the Kerry coast.

The flotilla has passed by Tarbert in the past hour following a historic visit to Limerick city.

The last time the French navy was in Limerick was 333 years ago, in 1691, just after the Treaty of Limerick had been signed.

Four French navy training boats, known as the Bateaux-Ecole, arrived into Limerick docks last Friday, and were joined by a fifth boat on Saturday.

They are used by the French navy to train young cadets in navigation and rescue techniques.

All five boats have animal inspired names: 'Chacal', 'Guépard', 'Léopard', 'Tigre' and 'Lynx'.

The French navy paid a courtesy port of call to Limerick, to celebrate the past and present relationship between Ireland and our closest EU neighbour, France.

