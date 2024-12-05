Advertisement
News

First Irish-built naval vessel in 40 years launched in Valentia where it was made

Dec 5, 2024 17:34 By radiokerrynews
FREE PICS Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC
The first Irish Naval vessel to be built in this country in 40 years has been launched in Valentia where it was built.

Valentia Island company, FM Marine Services built the Fionnghuala, after being commissioned by the Irish Naval Service Reserve.

The official launch of the Fionnghuala has taken place at FM Marine Services' base on Valentia Island.

Those who attended the launch included representatives from the Irish Naval Service and the Irish Naval Service Reserve.

Fionnghuala is the first vessel constructed in Ireland for the Irish Navy in 40 years, since the build and commission of the L.E Eithne in 1984.

The vessel includes a range of electronics supplied by Tom Hand, a marine electronics supplier from Dingle.

The patrol boat also includes twin gun mounts for security, a gantry to support dive operations and survey work, and a loading crane for cargo handling.

Managing director of FM Marine Services Fionán Murphy says the Fionnghuala represents a significant achievement and will serve as a vital asset for the naval reserve.

Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC

Lt Commander Martin Tarrant, left and Petty Officer Cillian Iver, Irish Naval Service
Lt Commander Martin Tarrant, left and Petty Officer Cillian Iver, Irish Naval Service, on board the New Patrol Vessel, The 'Fionnghuala'
