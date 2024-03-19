Advertisement
Final of annual student enterprise awards held at MTU Tralee

Mar 19, 2024 11:30 By radiokerrynews
Final of annual student enterprise awards held at MTU Tralee
The county final of the Kerry County Council Annual Student Enterprise Awards has been held at MTU Kerry Campus.

The competition promotes business idea development, structure, sourcing of finance, marketing and a formal business plan.

The winners will go forward to the National Finals to be held in Mullingar on May 9th.

Prizes were awarded at Junior, Intermediate and Senior level.

The winner of the Senior category was CBS the Green - The Boot Clinic, by Oliver Lata and Stephen Turner.

Léine Lúfar by Ellier Horgan, Emma Horgan and Blaithin Rahilly of Castleisland Community College was crowned winner in the Intermediate category.

The Junior level category was Carry Camán from Presentation Secondary School Castleisland students Marguerite Herlihey, Seána Walsh, Clodagh Buckley and Lucey Matassa.

Edel O'Connor from Mean Scoil Nua An Leith-Truigh won the coveted award from Entrepreneurial Educator of the Year and Pobail Scoil Corca Dhuibhne won the Best School Award.

