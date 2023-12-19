Fianna Fáil selects further candidates to run across Kerry in next year’s local elections

Fianna Fáil has selected further candidates to represent the party in next year’s local elections.

Party conventions were held for the Tralee, Killarney and Castleisland Local Electoral Areas last night.

Two candidates have been selected to represent Fianna Fáil in the Tralee MD.

Sitting councillor Mikey Sheehy; and assistant to Minister Norma Foley, Anne O’Sullivan were confirmed at the convention in the Brandon Hotel.

Three candidates had been nominated in Tralee for next year’s local elections, however, Dermot Weeshie Lynch withdrew from contention.

In a statement to the convention, Mr Lynch said he hoped to be added to the ticket before the National Constituency Committee.

Meanwhile, the party confirmed that Cllr Niall Kelleher will run in the Killarney Municipal District, while sitting councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald, will stand in the Castleisland area.

Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) Killarney area Kerry County Council

Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council

Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD