Fianna Fáil Ireland South MEP criticises government’s short-term letting bill

Jul 31, 2024 08:22 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil Ireland South MEP criticises government's short-term letting bill
A Fianna Fáil MEP for Ireland South has criticised the government’s proposed short-term letting bill.

The bill will mean the introduction of a register for short-term tourism letting, as well as a requirement for planning permission for anyone short-term letting a property for more than 90 days a year.

Fianna Fáil MEP for Ireland South, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, says this bill risks triggering a tourism crisis in rural Ireland, and there’s no guarantee it will bring properties back into the long-term rental market.

MEP Ní Murchú said uncertainty over the bill is already damaging tourist providers, who are unsure about taking future bookings.

She is calling for a rethink of the bill and a new examination on ways to incentivise tourism operators to move into the long-term rental market.

