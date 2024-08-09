Fianna Fáil councillors say members deserve say in party general election ticket for Kerry

Two county councillors are standing by their decision to contest next Thursday's Fianna Fáil convention - to select a candidate to run in Kerry at the next general election.

Just one candidate will be selected at the convention; this is expected to be Minister Norma Foley.

Three candidates who had been nominated to go before next week's Fianna Fáil convention withdrew from the contest to allow the minister a clear run.

However, Councillors Michael Cahill and Mikey Sheehy have not withdrawn.

Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy feels that the members of the party deserve to have their say.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD, Cllr Michael Cahill says competition is the spice of life.

He says he supports Minister Norma Foley, however disagrees with the one-candidate strategy and upcoming convention format.