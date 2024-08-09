Advertisement
News

Fianna Fáil councillors say members deserve say in party general election ticket for Kerry

Aug 9, 2024 13:50 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil councillors say members deserve say in party general election ticket for Kerry
Share this article

Two county councillors are standing by their decision to contest next Thursday's Fianna Fáil convention - to select a candidate to run in Kerry at the next general election.

Just one candidate will be selected at the convention; this is expected to be Minister Norma Foley.

Three candidates who had been nominated to go before next week's Fianna Fáil convention withdrew from the contest to allow the minister a clear run.

Advertisement

However, Councillors Michael Cahill and Mikey Sheehy have not withdrawn.

Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy feels that the members of the party deserve to have their say.

Advertisement

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD, Cllr Michael Cahill says competition is the spice of life.

He says he supports Minister Norma Foley, however disagrees with the one-candidate strategy and upcoming convention format.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Dangerous driver sentenced for death of Killarney cyclist
Advertisement
Man further remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter
South Kerry man convicted in relation to two assault charges
Advertisement

Recommended

South Kerry man convicted in relation to two assault charges
Man further remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter
Dangerous driver sentenced for death of Killarney cyclist
New language planning officer appointed to Cahersiveen
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus