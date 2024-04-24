The car park in Fenit has been cleared, after a temporary partial closure, and is set to reopen soon.

Equipment from Liebherr in Killarney had been stored in the car park since mid-March, because of what Kerry County Council called an "unavoidable shipping logistics issue".

Kerry County Council staff are making arrangements to organise the reopening.

A second car park, in the nearby O’Sullivan’s field, which was brought into service early to cope with the temporary partial closure, will remain open to the public as an overflow car park.