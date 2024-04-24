Advertisement
News

Fenit car park cleared after temporary partial closure

Apr 24, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Fenit car park cleared after temporary partial closure
Share this article

The car park in Fenit has been cleared, after a temporary partial closure, and is set to reopen soon.

Equipment from Liebherr in Killarney had been stored in the car park since mid-March, because of what Kerry County Council called an "unavoidable shipping logistics issue".

Kerry County Council staff are making arrangements to organise the reopening.

Advertisement

A second car park, in the nearby O’Sullivan’s field, which was brought into service early to cope with the temporary partial closure, will remain open to the public as an overflow car park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Bord Pleanála accused of delivering another "blow" to Tralee after refusing planning for major housing development
Advertisement
Book of evidence to be served on Rath graveyard murder accused next week
Assault and robbery of elderly couple in Killarney described as despicable
Advertisement

Recommended

Bord Pleanála accused of delivering another "blow" to Tralee after refusing planning for major housing development
Book of evidence to be served on Rath graveyard murder accused next week
Chair of KTIF says new national park status will promote sustainable tourism
Assault and robbery of elderly couple in Killarney described as despicable
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus