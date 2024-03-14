Council to fast-track new Fenit car park to offset temporary closure

Kerry County Council is fast-tracking the opening of a new car park in Fenit.

It's after the decision was made to temporarily close part of the existing public car park in the village to facilitate extra storage for crane company Liebherr.

The council says the company requires additional storage for a short period due to an unavoidable shipping logistics issue.

Advertisement

The northern section of the existing public car park will close for eight weeks from today, and the car park in O'Sullivan's field will be available from March 25th.

Elected councillors in the Tralee Municipal District unanimously agreed with the proposals, and said it will substantially increase car parking capacity in the village ahead of the summer season.