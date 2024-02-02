Advertisement
News

Farmers vow to continue protesting against EU regulations as hundreds attend Tralee protest

Feb 2, 2024 09:35 By radiokerrynews
Farmers vow to continue protesting against EU regulations as hundreds attend Tralee protest
Share this article

 Farmers throughout the country have vowed to continue protesting against EU regulations of the industry.

 

Last night farmers in their thousands protested in solidarity with their European counterparts who say EU bureaucracy is severely impacting their livelihoods.

Advertisement

In Tralee, hundreds attended as farmers protested from Manor West Hotel, through the town and back to Ballygarry House Hotel .

 

Munster Regional Chair of the IFA Conor O'Leary says there is broad support for framers to continue their protest.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council invites applications for festival grant programme 2024
Advertisement
Kerry’s latest Lotto winner collects prize of €500,000
21-year-old Killarney man charged with criminal damage of direct provision centre
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council invites applications for festival grant programme 2024
Kerry’s latest Lotto winner collects prize of €500,000
Autism Awareness Talk - Cahersiveen Library Thursday February 8th
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus