Farmers vow to continue protesting against EU regulations as hundreds attend Tralee protest

Farmers throughout the country have vowed to continue protesting against EU regulations of the industry.

Last night farmers in their thousands protested in solidarity with their European counterparts who say EU bureaucracy is severely impacting their livelihoods.

In Tralee, hundreds attended as farmers protested from Manor West Hotel, through the town and back to Ballygarry House Hotel .

Munster Regional Chair of the IFA Conor O'Leary says there is broad support for framers to continue their protest.

