Fáilte Ireland says optimism is high for tourism sector in Kerry despite rising costs

Apr 11, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Fáilte Ireland says optimism is high for tourism sector in Kerry despite rising costs
The Wild Atlantic...Sand Artist Manuel Frolich, putting the finishing touches to his sand artwork on Ballybunion North Beach (Ladies Beach) County Kerry to celebrate 10th anniversary of the iconic Wild Atlantic Way - Launched in 2014, the longest defined coastal routes in the world, which stretches for 2600 km from Cork to Donegal. Over the last decade it has become a globally recognised tourism brand and has provided an economic engine for the west of Ireland. This rowth has contributed to the creation of an additional 35,000 jobs, with tourism now supporting 121,000 jobs across the region.Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ISSUED 11/04/2024
Fáilte Ireland says optimism is high regarding the offering and prospects of the tourism sector in the country.

That’s according to Paul Keeley, the authority’s regional development manager; who says Ireland is viewed as an attractive destination despite rising prices.

He’s in Kerry attending the Meitheal conference, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Fáilte Ireland says it’s trying to support businesses experience increases in operation costs, which is contributing to higher prices for food, drink and visitor experiences.

Mr Keeley believes it’s important that customers have a high quality experience in Ireland, as this will balance the cost of it.

Road reopens following crash near Listowel
Kerry business shortlisted in .ie 2024 Digital Town Awards
Kerry Tidy Town committees ask election candidates not to use posters within town centres
