Fáilte Ireland says optimism is high for tourism sector in Kerry despite rising costs

Fáilte Ireland says optimism is high regarding the offering and prospects of the tourism sector in the country.

That’s according to Paul Keeley, the authority’s regional development manager; who says Ireland is viewed as an attractive destination despite rising prices.

He’s in Kerry attending the Meitheal conference, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Fáilte Ireland says it’s trying to support businesses experience increases in operation costs, which is contributing to higher prices for food, drink and visitor experiences.

Mr Keeley believes it’s important that customers have a high quality experience in Ireland, as this will balance the cost of it.