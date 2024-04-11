Advertisement
Two day global travel trade fair begins in Killarney today

Apr 11, 2024 08:56 By radiokerrynews
Two day global travel trade fair begins in Killarney today
A major two-day global travel trade-fair begins in Killarney today.

Fáilte Ireland’s annual flagship event, Meitheal, will also celebrate ten years of the iconic Wild Atlantic Way.

Now in its 49th year, Meitheal has been running since 1975, and is Ireland’s longest established and largest tourism trade event.

Tourism buyers from over 20 different countries will gather in the INEC Killarney to meet with tourism businesses here.

Over 10,000 meetings will take place across the two days, with many new contracts expected to be negotiated.

It's anticipated these contracts to generate billions of euro for the Irish economy, with the two-day event itself said to be worth millions to the local economy.

Fáilte Ireland’s flagship trade event is organised in conjunction with Tourism Ireland and, this year, will also mark ten years since the creation of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The famous tourist trail was officially launched in 2014, and has driven significant economic development along the western coast of Ireland, including in Kerry.

 

