News

Jan 19, 2024 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Extra resources sought for Kerry due to high number of refugees and asylum seekers
Kerry could be in line for additional resources from government departments, due to the number of refugees and international protection applicants living here.

Earlier this week, the Taoiseach said the ten areas most under pressure due to the level of refugees and asylum seekers being accommodated would receive extra resources.

Last February, Kerry County Council was allocated over €4 million through the Community Recognition Fund, which supported communities housing people from Ukraine and other countries.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, says there’s now an opportunity to see what extra resources could be allocated to communities and counties like Kerry.

Minister Foley told Radio Kerry that her department, and all other government departments, are currently undertaking this work.

