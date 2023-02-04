Advertisement
Kerry County Council allocated over €4 million through Community Recognition Fund

Feb 4, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council allocated over €4 million through Community Recognition Fund
Kerry County Council has been allocated over €4 million (€4,403,073) in funding through the Community Recognition Fund.

This fund is designed to support communities that have welcomed and are hosting families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

The money will be used to develop facilities around Kerry, including the upgrading of play areas, walkways, parks and community gardens.

Nationally, €50 million has been allocated across all local authorities.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding.

