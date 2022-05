The South/Southwest Hospital Group is to carry out an external expert review into the death of a new mother at University Hospital Kerry.

Zimbabwe-born Tatenda Mukwata died at UHK on April 21st while giving birth to a healthy baby girl.

The 29-year-old, who had three other children, lived with them at a direct provision centre in Kenmare.

A spokesperson for the hospital group said the review commenced immediately after her death.