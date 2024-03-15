Expansion works at Kerry Airport expected to begin before the end of this year

Work on an expansion project at Kerry Airport is expected to begin before the end of this year.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the extension last year.

It will involve increasing the size of the departures lounge and adding further amenities including additional seating.

The expansion will also see a purpose-built arrivals hall which will include the necessary facilities for customs and immigration.

Speaking on In Business, CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern said they hope to begin work on the project before the end of the year: