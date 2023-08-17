Kerry Airport granted planning permission for significant extension and new departure gate

Kerry Airport has been granted planning permission for a significant two-storey extension and a new departure gate.

The airport opened in 1969, and currently operates with two departure gates in one terminal.

The proposed new extension to the main building will also include a sit-down bar and restaurant area.

Advertisement

Kerry Airport PLC applied for permission to remove the existing baggage claim area at its Farranfore airport facility, to provide a new departure gate.

The baggage reclaim area will be replaced within a new, 1,136 square-metre extension, with new arrival areas and a new luggage reclaim area.

This extension also includes a new, sit-down restaurant and bar area, as well as customs, offices, security, and bathrooms.

Advertisement

Kerry Airport also applied for permission for a new coach set-down parking area, and to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment plant.

The extension is placed between the existing arrivals area and the detached emergency services building.

Planners noted that no objections to the plans were received, but two submissions were received from Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Irish Aviation Authority.

Advertisement

The planner’s report wrote that the proposed extension will serve to modernise the existing Kerry Airport, giving the building a more contemporary appearance.

The report also wrote the proposed extension is to be welcomed and will accord with the objective in the current Kerry County Development Plan, “To promote and support the sustainable development of Kerry International Airport”.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the extension and new departure gate, subject to 11 conditions.