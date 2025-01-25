ESB Networks still working to restore power

9,000 customers are without power in Kerry this evening.

ESB Networks say restoration efforts are continuing late into the night.

Most customers should have power in the Abbeyfeale area this evening.

Advertisement

The lines have been restored however there may still be a few customers without power.

The ESB are currently working to replace a major fault in the substation caused by the storm.

They thank you for your patience and co-operation.

Advertisement

To report an outage, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.

For updates visit Power Check.ie.