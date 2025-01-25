Advertisement
ESB Networks still working to restore power

Jan 25, 2025 18:14 By radiokerrynews
ESB Networks still working to restore power
9,000 customers are without power in Kerry this evening.

ESB Networks say restoration efforts are continuing late into the night.

Most customers should have power in the Abbeyfeale area this evening.

The lines have been restored however there may still be a few customers without power.

The ESB are currently working to replace a major fault in the substation caused by the storm.

They thank you for your patience and co-operation.

To report an outage, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.

For updates visit Power Check.ie.

