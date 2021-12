ESB crews are working to restore power to 1,600 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry.

The outages were caused by Storm Barra; 10,000 were without power in Kerry during the peak of the storm.

ESB Networks' Area manager for Kerry Sean Scannell says they are working as quickly as possible to get power restored to customers as fast as they can.

Estimated times for power restoration can be found on the ESB's Power Check site.