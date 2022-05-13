EPA classes 15 Kerry bathing waters of excellent quality

15 bathing waters in Kerry have been deemed to be of excellent quality by the Enviromental Protection Agency.

A new EPA Bathing report shows 97% of the 148 identified bathing waters nationwide met or exceeded the minimum required standard.

15 of 16 bathing areas monitored in Kerry are deemed excellent by the EPA.

Cuas Cróm beach near Cahersiveen was ranked sufficient by the EPA; that’s an improvement on last year when it was classed as poor.

Only two areas, Front Strand Beach in Balbriggan in North Dublin and Lady's Bay in Buncrana in Donegal, were of poor quality.

Dr Eimear Cotter of the EPA says dog owners need to act responsibly in bathing areas, as one incidence of fowling can contaminate an area the size of a swimming pool.