Advertisement
News

Enterprise Rent-A-Car announced as Associate Sponsor of Kerry GAA

Apr 9, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Enterprise Rent-A-Car announced as Associate Sponsor of Kerry GAA
Share this article

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has been announced as an Associate Sponsor of Kerry GAA.

The car rental company has branches in Tralee and Kerry Airport.

Kerry GAA Treasurer, Tom Keane says they 'are delighted to be associated with a global company such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Enterprise are known for their exceptional customer service and we are very lucky to have them on our door step here in Kerry. We are very grateful for their sponsorship of Kerry GAA'.

Advertisement

Speaking of the associated sponsorship, Enterprise’s General Manager for Ireland, Brendan Grieve, says the company 'are thrilled to be sponsoring Kerry GAA in the upcoming season. At Enterprise, we are proud to support our local communities right across the island of Ireland'.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae nominates brother Michael for Taoiseach
Advertisement
Senior lecturer at MTU Kerry says apprenticeships needed to encourage more people into hospitality
24 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae nominates brother Michael for Taoiseach
Senior lecturer at MTU Kerry says apprenticeships needed to encourage more people into hospitality
Prominent community activist to contest local elections in Tralee for Sinn Féin
Kerry councillor canvassing from hospital bed after falling ill
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus