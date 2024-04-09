Enterprise Rent-A-Car announced as Associate Sponsor of Kerry GAA

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has been announced as an Associate Sponsor of Kerry GAA.

The car rental company has branches in Tralee and Kerry Airport.

Kerry GAA Treasurer, Tom Keane says they 'are delighted to be associated with a global company such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Enterprise are known for their exceptional customer service and we are very lucky to have them on our door step here in Kerry. We are very grateful for their sponsorship of Kerry GAA'.

Advertisement

Speaking of the associated sponsorship, Enterprise’s General Manager for Ireland, Brendan Grieve, says the company 'are thrilled to be sponsoring Kerry GAA in the upcoming season. At Enterprise, we are proud to support our local communities right across the island of Ireland'.