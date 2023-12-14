Kerry GAA Clubs To Receive Over €200,000 In Grants

Gaelic Games

Over €200,000 of funding has been approved for 25 clubs in Kerry by the Munster & Central GAA councils.

This is part of a 1.6 million grant scheme which will cover grant works in clubs in Munster for 2022 & 2023.

Andrew Morrissey has the details of the funding with numbers rounded down to the nearest thousand…

“The largest grants will be going to Brosna and Annascaul with each club receiving €20,000. Kilgarvan GAA will get the 3rd most funding with €15,000.

Killarney Legion, An Ghaeltacht and Ballyduff all receive over €13,000 while 6 Kerry clubs will get grants of 10 thousand. They are; Listry, Beaufort, Firies, Lixnaw, Gneeveguilla and Tuosist.

Intermediate champions Milltown Castlemaine will be granted €9,000, St Senans €8,000, Reenard €7,000 Dr Crokes €6,000, Spá Killarney €5,000 and Keel will receive €4,000.

Na Gaeil, Lispole and Ballyhiegue will all get €3,000 while St Marys Asdee, St Patricks Blennerville, Currow and Derrynane will all receive over €2,000.

Andrew Morrissey, Radio Kerry Sport.”

Kerry Club Total payment due Brosna GAA €20,000 Annascaul GAA €20,000 Kilgarvan €15,179 Killarney Legion GAA €13,934 An Ghaeltacht €13,747 Ballyduff GAA €13,052 Listry GAA €10,958 Beaufort GAA €10,040 Firies GAA €10,040 Lixnaw Hurling GAA €10,040 Gneeveguilla GAA €10,040 Tuosist GAA €10,000 Milltown Castlemaine GAA €9,723 St Senans GAA €8,869 Reenard GAA €7,467 Dr Crokes €6,159 Spa Killarney GAA €5,020 Keel GAA €4,515 Na Gaeil GAA €3,845 Lispole GAA €3,715 Ballyheigue GAA €3,251 St Mary's Asdee GAA €2,784 St Patricks GAA Blennerville €2,691 Currow GAA €2,369 Derrynane GAA €2,008 Totals €219,447