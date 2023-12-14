Advertisement
Sport

Kerry GAA Clubs To Receive Over €200,000 In Grants

Dec 14, 2023 12:11 By brendan
Gaelic Games

Over €200,000 of funding has been approved for 25 clubs in Kerry by the Munster & Central GAA councils.

 

This is part of a 1.6 million grant scheme which will cover grant works in clubs in Munster for 2022 & 2023.

 

Andrew Morrissey has the details of the funding with numbers rounded down to the nearest thousand…

“The largest grants will be going to Brosna and Annascaul with each club receiving €20,000. Kilgarvan GAA will get the 3rd most funding with €15,000.

 

Killarney Legion, An Ghaeltacht and Ballyduff all receive over €13,000 while 6 Kerry clubs will get grants of 10 thousand. They are; Listry, Beaufort, Firies, Lixnaw, Gneeveguilla and Tuosist.

Intermediate champions Milltown Castlemaine will be granted €9,000, St Senans €8,000, Reenard €7,000 Dr Crokes €6,000, Spá Killarney €5,000 and Keel will receive €4,000.

 

Na Gaeil, Lispole and Ballyhiegue will all get €3,000 while St Marys Asdee, St Patricks Blennerville, Currow and Derrynane will all receive over €2,000.

 

Andrew Morrissey, Radio Kerry Sport.”

Kerry
Club Total payment due
Brosna GAA €20,000
Annascaul GAA €20,000
Kilgarvan €15,179
Killarney Legion GAA €13,934
An Ghaeltacht €13,747
Ballyduff GAA €13,052
Listry GAA €10,958
Beaufort GAA €10,040
Firies GAA €10,040
Lixnaw Hurling GAA €10,040
Gneeveguilla GAA €10,040
Tuosist GAA €10,000
Milltown Castlemaine GAA €9,723
St Senans GAA €8,869
Reenard GAA €7,467
Dr Crokes €6,159
Spa Killarney GAA €5,020
Keel GAA €4,515
Na Gaeil GAA €3,845
Lispole GAA €3,715
Ballyheigue GAA €3,251
St Mary's Asdee GAA €2,784
St Patricks GAA Blennerville €2,691
Currow GAA €2,369
Derrynane GAA €2,008
Totals €219,447

 

Counties
Waterford €119,405
Tipperary €208,387
Kerry €219,447
Limerick €286,471
Clare €318,738
Cork €447,553
Totals €1,600,000  
