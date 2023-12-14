Kerry GAA Clubs To Receive Over €200,000 In Grants

Gaelic Games
Over €200,000 of funding has been approved for 25 clubs in Kerry by the Munster & Central GAA councils.
This is part of a 1.6 million grant scheme which will cover grant works in clubs in Munster for 2022 & 2023.
Andrew Morrissey has the details of the funding with numbers rounded down to the nearest thousand…
“The largest grants will be going to Brosna and Annascaul with each club receiving €20,000. Kilgarvan GAA will get the 3rd most funding with €15,000.
Killarney Legion, An Ghaeltacht and Ballyduff all receive over €13,000 while 6 Kerry clubs will get grants of 10 thousand. They are; Listry, Beaufort, Firies, Lixnaw, Gneeveguilla and Tuosist.
Intermediate champions Milltown Castlemaine will be granted €9,000, St Senans €8,000, Reenard €7,000 Dr Crokes €6,000, Spá Killarney €5,000 and Keel will receive €4,000.
Na Gaeil, Lispole and Ballyhiegue will all get €3,000 while St Marys Asdee, St Patricks Blennerville, Currow and Derrynane will all receive over €2,000.
Andrew Morrissey, Radio Kerry Sport.”
|Kerry
|Club
|Total payment due
|Brosna GAA
|€20,000
|Annascaul GAA
|€20,000
|Kilgarvan
|€15,179
|Killarney Legion GAA
|€13,934
|An Ghaeltacht
|€13,747
|Ballyduff GAA
|€13,052
|Listry GAA
|€10,958
|Beaufort GAA
|€10,040
|Firies GAA
|€10,040
|Lixnaw Hurling GAA
|€10,040
|Gneeveguilla GAA
|€10,040
|Tuosist GAA
|€10,000
|Milltown Castlemaine GAA
|€9,723
|St Senans GAA
|€8,869
|Reenard GAA
|€7,467
|Dr Crokes
|€6,159
|Spa Killarney GAA
|€5,020
|Keel GAA
|€4,515
|Na Gaeil GAA
|€3,845
|Lispole GAA
|€3,715
|Ballyheigue GAA
|€3,251
|St Mary's Asdee GAA
|€2,784
|St Patricks GAA Blennerville
|€2,691
|Currow GAA
|€2,369
|Derrynane GAA
|€2,008
|Totals
|€219,447
|Counties
|Waterford
|€119,405
|Tipperary
|€208,387
|Kerry
|€219,447
|Limerick
|€286,471
|Clare
|€318,738
|Cork
|€447,553
|Totals
|€1,600,000